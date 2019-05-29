Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said on MSNBC tonight, following Robert Mueller‘s public remarks, that today was “pretty devastating” to President Donald Trump.

“I think President Trump had hoped that Attorney General Barr’s obfuscation of what Mueller actually concluded would carry the day and people would go home and forget,” he told Ari Melber.

Katyal said Mueller came out to send a message that people are “spinning” his report, before taking issue with the idea that Mueller––who had nice words for Bill Barr––was giving the AG a “clean bill of health.”

“He didn’t say anything about how Barr got the obstruction of justice stuff right or anything else,” Katyal added.

Melber pushed back a bit and said it looked like that despite everything, Mueller went out of his way to present “some sort of… united front with Barr.”

Katyal said it was just “a thin ground of comity only on one issue,” the public release of the document.

