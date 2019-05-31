Former Fox News host and current Donald Trump campaign adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle returned to cable news Thursday for a face-off with CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

The two sparred over Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s recent comments to summarize the findings of his report on Russian interference in the 2o16 election.

“The Democrats and the cast of characters running trying to unseat President Trump,” said Guilfoyle. “This is what they’re raising money on, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment.”

Cuomo countered by arguing the Trump campaign was fundraising off impeachment as well. “The campaign put something out saying they want to impeach the president–give us money,” Cuomo said.

“The president was totally transparent and cooperative with this investigation,” Guilfoyle said, changing the subject.

“Except he didn’t sit for an interview and answer a single question about obstruction,” Cuomo said.

Despite a contentious exchange, Cuomo thanked Guilfoyle for coming on the show. “Because we will always disagree on this show decently and you always have a place to make your case,” he said.

Watch above, via CNN

