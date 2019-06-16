Former Sen. Saxby Chambliss (R-GA) hit President Donald Trump’s decision to do a long interview with ABC News, saying “you’re going to say something you wish you could grab back.”

Chambliss was appearing with MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt on her show Kasie DC.Hunt asked Chambliss about his thoughts on Trump’s comments on potentially accepting dirt on election opponents from foreign agents.

“The first thing is if you’re president, you don’t do a 30-hour interview, you’re going to say something you wish you could grab back,” Chambliss commented.

“We clearly know that in 2016 the Russians tried to interfere in our election, and they had some success. We know that that’s not the first time they’ve done that,” he said. “Should we allow foreign entities of any sort to engage in an election process that’s the threshold of the democratic process of the United States? Absolutely not. And so I think, as we head into the next election, we’re going to see more activity than earn from not just the Russians, but some of our other adversaries, particularly in the cyber-world.”

Despite the concern, Chambliss said he believed the U.S. was ready to deal with this. “I assure you, the folks in the position of looking out to make sure that we don’t allow that interference, they’re getting ready,” he said.

Watch above, via MSNBC

