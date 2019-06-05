The former commander of NATO forces told MSNBC that President Donald Trump “would have been a different person” if he went to war in Vietnam.

Speaking with MSNBC’s Chris Jansing, Gen. Wesley Clark said Wednesday that “a lot of people didn’t serve and he would have been a different person if he served.”

“It’s real easy for someone who didn’t serve to give us a retrospective,” Clark said. “I remember at the time … the majority of the American people supported what we were doing in Vietnam.”

Jansing also played a clip of Trump saying he has made up for not serving in Vietnam.

“It’s a lot different to say you’re the President of the United States and you approved a budget which Congress passed, taking American tax dollars into defense, it’s appreciated,” Clark, who served in Vietnam, responded.

“That’s a lot different than putting your life on the line in uniform,” he continued.

Watch above, via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com