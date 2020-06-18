Facebook removed an advert for President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign on Thursday for “using a banned hate group’s symbol.”

The Trump campaign came under fire this week for a “STOP ANTIFA” Facebook ad which used an image of an upside-down red triangle.

The ad appeared on President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s Facebook pages, as well as the Team Trump page.

Critics claimed that the red triangle resembled the badge used by the Nazis to designate political prisoners in concentration camps.

The President of the United States is campaigning for reelection using a Nazi concentration camp symbol. Nazis used the red triangle to mark political prisoners and people who rescued Jews. Trump & the RNC are using it to smear millions of protestors. Their masks are off. pic.twitter.com/UzmzDaRBup — Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@jewishaction) June 18, 2020

“A red inverted triangle was first used in the 1930s to identify Communists, and was applied as well to Social Democrats, liberals, Freemasons and other members of opposition parties,” the Washington Post reported. “The badge forced on Jewish political prisoners, by contrast, featured a yellow triangle overlaid by a red triangle.”

However, the Trump campaign claimed it was a symbol used by Antifa — citing examples of amateur Antifa merchandise being sold online which featured the symbol.

In a statement, Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said, “We removed these posts and ads for violating our policy against organized hate.”

“Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group’s symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol,” Stone declared.

