Fake News No More: Trump Enthusiastically Shares CNN Segments on Biden Controversies

If anyone knows anything about Donald Trump’s relationship with the political news media, it’s that he loathes CNN — or at least claims to.

Throughout his political existence, the former president made a point of loudly complaining on a near-daily basis whenever he was the subject of negative press coverage. Trump once even admitted it was a deliberate strategy to discredit the media before they publish anything damaging about him. CNN is one of Trump’s favorite media punching bags, and he regularly directed his anger and the anger of his supporters toward the network over the past several years.

Of course, Trump’s relationship with the press is completely transactional, so he’ll refer to an outlet he smeared as “fake news” whenever it’s politically convenient enough for him. In this case, the ex-president got on Truth Social Wednesday to post a bunch of curated clips from CNN in order to go after President Joe Biden.

The clips came from a news piece CNN published on how Biden’s family members attempted to benefit from their connections to the president. The piece points out that Republicans are likely to launch new investigations into the president’s son, Hunter Biden, plus the business dealings of Joe’s brothers, James and Frank Biden.

Thus, Trump clipped the juiciest parts of the report and blasted them out on Truth Social. Interestingly, Trump chose not to highlight the part of the report that noted how Biden’s ethical lapses “pale in comparison” to what he had in his administration.

