Fault! Melania Trump Draws Heat for Swanky New Tennis Pavilion at White House: ‘Marie Antoinette Breathes a Sigh of Relief’

By Joe DePaoloDec 7th, 2020, 1:46 pm

Photo via The White House

Melania Trump is coming under criticism over the announcement of a new White House tennis pavilion.

In a White House statement Monday, the first lady shared that she has completed a tennis facility — complete with a new building, and a renovation of the existing court.

“I am pleased to announce the completion of the Tennis Pavilion on the White House grounds,” she said. The first lady added, “It is my hope that this private space will function as both a place of leisure and gathering for future First Families.”

But with the coronavirus pandemic ongoing, and the U.S. death toll approaching 300,000, critics called out the announcement of the newly-finished construction as tone deaf.

Here’s a sampling of the reaction:

