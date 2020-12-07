Melania Trump is coming under criticism over the announcement of a new White House tennis pavilion.

In a White House statement Monday, the first lady shared that she has completed a tennis facility — complete with a new building, and a renovation of the existing court.

“I am pleased to announce the completion of the Tennis Pavilion on the White House grounds,” she said. The first lady added, “It is my hope that this private space will function as both a place of leisure and gathering for future First Families.”

But with the coronavirus pandemic ongoing, and the U.S. death toll approaching 300,000, critics called out the announcement of the newly-finished construction as tone deaf.

Here’s a sampling of the reaction:

I don’t care who paid for it, if Michelle Obama had rolled out a new White House tennis count in the middle of a pandemic, @FoxNews would’ve had to launch a second network to air all of the coverage. “Will this venue host the next Hip-Hop BBQ? We’ll find out after the break.” https://t.co/HPhYAYeRE6 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) December 7, 2020

Oh Good, those people in their ICU beds will feel so much better knowing that melania has finished her tennis pavilion. https://t.co/8xuIf4WW8i — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) December 7, 2020

And in Hell, Marie Antoinette breathes a sigh of relief. She’s off the hook now. (Note: During France’s Reign of Terror 40,000 people died. At our current death rate from COVID, more Americans than that die every two weeks. But…tennis anyone?) https://t.co/AgSmKhFO2H — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) December 7, 2020

What timing. In this winter of worry, of Covid deaths, here is the statement just released by Melania Trump’s office:

First Lady Melania Trump is pleased to announce the completion of the new White House tennis pavilion. (more) — Mary Jordan (@marycjordan) December 7, 2020

The very “woman of the people” Tennis Pavilion Melania had built at the WH is finished, just as she’s about to be booted from the building. ::chef kiss:: pic.twitter.com/rTftARhtGH — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) December 7, 2020

Nothing says compassion for #COVID19 victims like the unveiling of a new tennis pavilion at the White House. #GoodGrief. https://t.co/dvniwn0Xfn — Jason Villalba (@JasonVillalba) December 7, 2020

Fuck these people…Americans are unemployed and sick and dying. Spending the holidays alone [email protected] unveils her tennis pavilion????!!!! GET OUT!!! https://t.co/CpXB7xoPxA — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 7, 2020

Nothing says, “I really don’t care.” …. About the pandemic, corruption, income inequality like building a fucking tennis pavilion at the White House … Well, except for maybe that jacket of hers. pic.twitter.com/OxUlU0j68P — Maximillian Potter (@maxapotter) December 7, 2020

I want to know who used their money to donate to the White House tennis pavilion renovation https://t.co/vM0uFE3C5f — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) December 7, 2020

Good news—WH just announced today that they just completed the WH Tennis 🎾 Pavilion. WH is so excited that they put out a press release. How many PPEs, tests, masks, contact tracers, and ICU beds could that have bought instead? #COVID19 https://t.co/zGVpn7mkAG pic.twitter.com/uRLGpvvxcU — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 7, 2020

——

