Federal Judge Smacks Down Trump’s Fourth Attempt to Delay E. Jean Carroll Case: ‘The Appeal Itself Is Frivolous’

A fourth attempt to delay legal proceedings in E. Jean Carroll’s case against former President Donald Trump was denied on Friday by a federal judge who called the appeal by Trump “frivolous.”

In a 17-page ruling, Senior U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote:

This case was largely stalled for years due in large part to Mr. Trump’s repeated efforts to delay, which are chronicled in the Court’s prior decisions. Mr. Trump’s latest motion to stay — his fourth such request — is yet another such attempt to delay unduly the resolution of this matter.

Trump has attempted several legal maneuvers and delay tactics to push the Carroll case or counter it, all of which have been denied or dismissed. Most recently, Judge Kaplan dismissed Trump’s countersuit in which he claimed defamation by Carroll.

Trump’s mounting legal issues directly coincide with several key dates in the 2024 presidential race. In Carroll’s civil defamation case against him, a court date has been set for January 15, 2024, the same date as the Iowa caucuses. Probably not the kind of counter-programming Trump prefers.

