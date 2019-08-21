Former U.S. ambassador to Denmark Rufus Gifford praised the current Danish PM for her response to President Donald Trump‘s “absurd” suggestion of the U.S. buying Greenland.

On CNN this morning, he said, “The idea that you would make a state visit contingent… on the concept of negotiating the sale of part of their kingdom, this is offensive. It’s a slap in the face. It’s just not how you treat an ally that has been as good to us as Denmark has been.”

Gifford said he’s confident the alliance between the two nations are stronger than any one administration, but he’s alarmed by how Trump’s conducting diplomacy:

“This chaotic version of diplomacy and foreign policy just feels un-American to me. American foreign policy has been dictated by a level of consistency that’s been nonpartisan, whether you are Republican or Democrat. And this chaotic approach to foreign policy, foreign policy by Twitter, turning your back on some of our best allies, it just feels un-American. We’ve got to turn the page of this chapter of American history.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

