Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz was shot down by Fox News’ Melissa Francis, Tuesday, for claiming that President Donald Trump had been “Mr. Transparency” about his called with the President of Ukraine.

“I want to turn to something that you wrote today for Fox News dot com, and it is titled, ‘Trump’s transparency is driving the left nuts (and messing up their impeachment dreams).’ But I’m wondering, we’re just learning that Mike Pompeo was on that call, so I wonder how transparent that is,” questioned Francis. “Does that fit into the thesis you have there?”

“Uh, well, the whole idea that they were gonna catch Donald Trump and they were gonna have to go fight, to go to court to get all this… Donald Trump just laid it all out,” replied Chaffetz. “I mean he just released the contents of the call. Look at what he did on the Mueller report, he was Mr. Transparency there as well. I mean he waived executive privilege, he waived attorney-client privilege, he’s doing the same in this probe…”

“Why are we just hearing about Mike Pompeo being on the call though?” Francis asked, prompting Chaffetz to declare, “I don’t know that it’s relevant.”

“You don’t think it’s relevant?” responded Francis.

Chaffetz elaborated, “I think you go to the content of the call. If you’re going to impeach a president, are you going to do it because your Secretary of State was listening on a call or not listening on a call? If you are going to justify impeachment, you’re going to have to say that there was a quid pro quo or there was intimidation… The other person on the end of the call said no, it was not intimidating.”

The former congressman also claimed that the “president didn’t have to release this.”

“He could have claimed executive privilege. The point is that he didn’t, that he released it out there,” he continued.

Francis was not convinced, however, and concluded, “If you’re talking about transparency, it’s a big detail to leave off… That your Secretary of State was on the call… If you’re saying he’s putting everything out there, that would be a detail to put out there.”

