Fox Business’ Stuart Varney, who used to be at CNN many years ago, devoted a segment yesterday to knocking the cable network for their ratings.

He contrasted CNN’s ratings with Fox News’ and asked aloud why they didn’t do better in the second quarter of the year, a lot of which was dominated by Mueller report coverage.

Varney answered his own question: “CNN is hate-Trump 24/7 and America is not buying it.”

He said every piece of news on CNN is “skewed to show contempt for the president,” singling out Don Lemon for “going out of his way to be personally nasty about our president.”

Varney also called out Lemon for being one of CNN’s Democratic debate moderators despite his comments about Trump and calling him a racist more than once.

You can watch above, via Fox Business Network.

