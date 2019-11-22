President Donald Trump appeared on Fox & Friends Friday morning to beat back against the impeachment inquiry and weigh in on the Justice Department’s investigation of the origins of the Russia probe.

As Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy pushed Trump to speculate on “how high” the investigation will go, Trump floated his conspiracy theory that Ukraine is somehow in possession of the DNC’s server.

“A lot had to do, they say, with Ukraine,” Trump said. “It is very interesting, it is very interesting. They have the server, right, from the DNC, Democratic National Committee.”

“Who has the server?” Kilmeade asked.

“The FBI went in, they told them, Get out of here, We’re not giving it to you!” Trump continued to rant. “They gave the server to CrowdStrike, or whatever it’s called, which is a company owned by a very wealthy Ukrainian. And still I want to see that server. You know the FBI’s never gotten that server. That’s a big part of this whole thing. Why did they give it to a Ukrainian company?”

“Are you sure they did that?” Doocy asked. “Are you sure they gave it to Ukraine?”

“Well, that’s what the word is,” Trump replied, reminding Fox that he brought up the theory in his call with Ukraine’s president. “That’s what I asked actually in my phone call. I asked it very point-blank, because we’re looking for corruption.”

It’s a little shocking that Trump still believes this theory, which is borne out of a desire to frame Ukraine and exonerate Russia for the 2016 election interference. It has been repeatedly debunked — even by the president’s own advisers.

CrowdStrike is not owned by a Ukrainian, and the U.S. intelligence community, as well as Special Counsel Robert Mueller, concluded Russia was responsible for the hack.

In her opening statement to the House Intelligence Committee, former National Security Council official Fiona Hill said such theories were part of “a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves.”

Trump’s former homeland security adviser Tom Bossert recently dismissed the theory and expressed frustration that the president’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani was pushing it.

“It’s not only a conspiracy, it is completely debunked,” Bossert said in an interview on ABC News. “And at this point, I am deeply frustrated with what he and the legal team is doing and repeating that debunked theory to the president. It sticks in his mind when he hears it over and over again and for clarity here… let me just again repeat that it has no validity.”

When Trump brought up investigations on his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he was interested in two: one into his political rival Joe Biden and the gas company his son worked for, and another into the DNC server. The impeachment inquiry in the House centers on whether he abused his power by pressuring a foreign government to investigate a political rival. Lost in that debate is Trump pressuring a foreign country to investigate debunked conspiracy theories to satiate his personal grievances.

Watch above, via Fox & Friends.

