We appear to have determined Steve Doocy‘s red line.

Speaking Tuesday on Fox & Friends, Doocy made clear he believes that — if it happened — a direct quid-pro-quo offered by President Donald Trump to Ukraine for investigating former Vice President Joe Biden would be wholly unacceptable.

The comment came during a discussion of the Washington Post report that Trump ordered chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to withhold $391 million in military aid for Ukraine until he spoke with the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky. Fox News subsequently reported that the president wanted general assurances from Zelensky that Ukraine would fight corruption before giving them the money.

Doocy’s colleagues, Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt, both offered defenses of Trump — with Kilmeade essentially saying that the Fox News report of the events is above board, and Earhart calling for a transcript of the conversation between Trump and Zelensky to be released before any decisions are made vis a vis impeachment.

And then Doocy put it right out on the line.

“If the president said ‘I will give you the money but you’ve got to investigate Joe Biden,’ that is really off-the-rails wrong,” Doocy said.

He added, “But if it’s something else, it would be nice to know what it is.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

