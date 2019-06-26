Fox Business host Stuart Varney said he hopes the U.S. soccer team fires Megan Rapinoe as a team captain for her personal comments about President Donald Trump.

“Why don’t we just fire her as co-captain … I’d love to see that,” Varney remarked on his show Wednesday morning.

Trump blew up on Twitter at Rapinoe Wednesday morning shortly following Varney’s segment, after she expressed doubt that Trump will invite the U.S. women’s soccer team to the White House and said she’s “not going to the fucking White House” even if the team wins.

Fox’s Susan Li, appearing on the show alongside Varney, called Rapinoe “opportunistic.”

“It’s opportunistic as well because it is probably the time where women’s soccer is the focus. She’s probably using this opportunity … to make that message heard,” Li said.

“She insults with an obscenity our White House and our president. That is beneath contempt,” Varney said.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com