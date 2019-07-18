Fox News host Greg Gutfeld attempted to separate President Donald Trump from his own supporters Thursday, criticizing those who attended the president’s North Carolina rally for chanting against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

“I hate chanting, I’m not a joiner,” Gutfeld said on The Five Thursday. “I don’t like any kind of mob action and that includes the media mob, so I’m not gonna set my hair on fire over this.”

Gutfeld then pivoted to shielding Trump: “He did not say this.”

“The chanters there are like the media. In that they took his words and turned it into something he didn’t mean,” Gutfeld said, comparing Trump supporters to his favored foil, the media. “Remember he said go home, fix it, and come back and show us how.”

“What they did is exactly what the media did,” he continued. “They just heard ‘deport.'”

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” Trump said in a tweet on Sunday of the four progressive congresswomen, three of whom were born in the United States. “Then come back and show us how it is done.”

“You can’t choose your fans and you can’t control their behavior,” Gutfeld said on The Five. “You can’t answer to things that are out of your control.”

“Chants suck!” he concluded.

Gutfeld previously attempted to deflect criticism toward the Trump rally by comparing it to a sporting event.

pure mob insanity?

apparently, you’ve never been to a sporting event. https://t.co/2skMit9jPa — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 18, 2019

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com