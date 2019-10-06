After Reuters reporter Jeff Mason was repeatedly berated this week by President Donald Trump for asking the president questions which he didn’t want to answer during a press conference with the president of Finland, Fox News anchor Eric Shawn praised his “diligence” and “dedication,” and described it as “a tutorial for journalism.”

“I would be utterly remiss in my professional responsibilities if I did not praise your diligence, your dedication, and you just kept on with those questions the other day with the president,” Shawn said in an interview with Mason on Sunday. “You’ve got the President of the United States yelling at you in front of a few hundred people, your colleagues and others and millions on television watching… You were cool, you were collected, you were professional.”

After Shawn asked Mason what was going through his mind during the skirmish with the president, Mason replied, “What was going through my head was, ‘Do your job.’ And that’s what I was trying to do. He didn’t answer the question, and I wanted to follow up, and I followed up a couple times. That’s our job in those situations.”

“He knows me, he called on me that day because he knows me,” Mason continued. “I haven’t had a chance to ask him a question since then, I was traveling the day after that press conference to Florida, but the president didn’t come back that day to talk to the pool on Air Force One, so we haven’t seen each other since but, look, he has had opportunities to yell at other journalists before, and moves on, and I’m sure he’ll move on and I’ll move on from this as well.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

