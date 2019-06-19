Fox News’ Howard Kurtz attacked other networks for showing “a lack of class” by not carrying President Donald Trump’s Orlando rally live in its entirety like Fox News did.

“Fox News carried the whole thing live, but MSNBC didn’t deign to cover a minute of President Trump kicking off his reelection campaign and CNN took two or three minutes and dumped out of it,” Kurtz said — then accusing MSNBC and CNN of showing a “lack of class” by not carrying the rally live and uncritically.

“What I have to say about this is it’s a lack of class,” Kurtz said on America’s Newsroom Wednesday morning, speaking with Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith.

Trump made little to no news in the rally launching his re-election bid Tuesday, deploying his rally staples of bashing CNN as “fake news” and attacking Hillary Clinton, who is not running for president in 2020. In substance, Tuesday night’s event was almost identical to dozens of other Trump rallies over the past several years. Nonetheless, Kurtz believed CNN and MSNBC were wrong not to air it in full just because the campaign termed it a “kickoff.”

“I’m not saying the cable networks have to cover every Trump rally. It turned into a highly partisan speech in Orlando last night. But this really is sort of networks playing into what Steve Bannon called acting like the opposition party,” Kurtz said. “It seems fundamentally unfair and raises questions how they’ll cover this entire campaign.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

