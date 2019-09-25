On Tuesday, Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano made a splash by saying that the actions which President Donald Trump relating to his conversation with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky constituted crimes. One day later, however, Napolitano expressed doubt that much will happen as a result.

Appearing on Fox Business’ Making Money with Charles Payne, Napolitano reacted to the call summary released by the White House — in which Trump asked Zelensky for “a favor,” then requested that he investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I don’t think this particular transcript helps the president,” Napolitano said.

However, the Fox News analyst does not believe that the Senate will ultimately convict the president following an impeachment by the House.

“I can’t see the president being removed from office by this Senate, or by any Senate,” he said.

Napolitano added, of the overall case, “There is probable cause to go forward. And they’d have to come up with some more evidence.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

