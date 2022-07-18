Fox News Posts Stunning Three Minute Montage of Trump Voters Ready to Ditch Him for DeSantis: He’s ‘Too Polarizing’

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Ahead of the rally former President Donald Trump was scheduled to have in Arizona (later postponed due to the death of Ivana Trump), the Fox News website posted a stunning three-minute video featuring a host of Trump supporters in Maricopa County talking about ditching him in 2024 for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

The incredible montage features a group of Arizona voters who — saved for one identified as Beverly who enthusiastically backed a Trump 2024 bid — all said they wanted to see Trump sit it out next time and identified DeSantis as the person they want to take over the party.

“I like what he stands for; I like what he does,” said one voter, identified as Jeff. “But he upset too many people, and he upset them really bad. So I don’t think he’s good for the party.”

“At this point, he’s a little too polarizing,” added another voter, identified as Susan. “There are candidates out there – Republican candidates, obviously – that may be able to pull in people that he would lose.”

The first half of the video focuses exclusively on Trump. Except for Beverly — who told Fox News that Trump “needs to get back in” — every single person interviewed expressed a degree of respect for the former president but said it was time for him to clear the stage.

“If he did [run], I would vote for him, but I would not recommend he runs,” said one voter. “I voted for Trump both times, and I love him. I think he was a good candidate. But I think his time has passed.”

The second half of the video posed the question: Who should run for president in 2024? And the answer was unanimous: Ron DeSantis.

“One hundred percent DeSantis,” said one voter. “No question about it.”

Another voter, Jason, even pitched a hard-to-fathom premise.

“DeSantis [should] run for president,” he said. “And if he wants to, then, he could pick up Donald as a vice president.”

The incredible video comes amid a round of polling that puts DeSantis within hailing distance of Trump. On Monday, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough argued it’s “pretty obvious” that “Fox News has left the Trump train.”

Watch above, via FoxNews.com

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com