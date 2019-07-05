Fox News’ The Five panel praised President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July speech and bashed media outlets who expected a partisan affair.

“What was the president going to do he had a great speech at Normandy. His State of the Union addresses have been universally praised. This is not a surprise,” Tammy Bruce said about the speech Friday.

Anna Kooiman chimed in to say Trump giving a well-received speech delegitimizes other media outlets like CNN.

“It really delegitimizes the cable networks when they come out with knives for Trump at a time when he is clearly knocking it out of the park, right?” Kooiman said, saying she flipped between CNN and Fox coverage of Trump’s speech. “I think they really missed the mark. They are grasping at straws and trying to be negative.”

