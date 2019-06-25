The hosts of Fox News’ The Five mocked the celebrity-packed live-reading of the Mueller report Monday night and called it a desperate move to re-focus the narrative.

Kennedy remarked that ever since 2016, Hollywood’s never been the same and “they’ve had a hard time processing Hillary’s loss.”

John Lithgow, Annette Bening, Kevin Kline, and more read sections of the report, including an amazing moment when Lithgow proclaimed in a booming voice, “This is the end of my presidency, I’m fucked!”

After showing clips, several of the hosts laughed and Kennedy dryly remarked, “I think there’s something wonderful about people participating in civics through theater.”

Jesse Watters said it was “awful” and he felt embarrassed, suggesting maybe they should read one of Sean Hannity‘s monologues instead or something else about “the REAL Russia hoax.”

Kennedy asked if maybe they would do a reading of a report on the fallout from Hillary Clinton‘s email scandal. “She is not president. Your guy is president,” Juan Williams remarked.

Williams said the Mueller report is too cry and so they “dramatized it.”

Tom Shillue took issue with that and said, “The report is written like a script. The drama queen is Mueller!”

Dana Perino, meanwhile, likened the celebrities reading the Mueller report to trying to get children to eat their vegetables––”you have to dress it up.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

