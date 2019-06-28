Fox News host Brian Kilmeade can’t argue with the conventional wisdom: Kamala Harris shined on Thursday night.

At the outset of Friday’s Fox & Friends, Kilmeade praised the California senator for her viral confrontation with former Vice President Joe Biden on school busing.

“I thought she nailed it,” Kilmeade said. “I thought her tone was perfect. Her personal story, if it holds up — and I imagine it did — just knocked it out of the park.”

Kilmeade’s colleague, Steve Doocy, brought up Biden cutting off his response to Harris by saying he was “out of time.” The remark left Kilmeade flabbergasted.

“Which is crazy, right?!” Kilmeade said. “To end like that?!”

Doocy noted that social media jumped on Biden for the comment.

“Twitter said, he’s out of luck,” Doocy said. “He’s out of gas.”

