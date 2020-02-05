The Senate impeachment trial is in the books — with President Donald Trump having been acquitted on both articles along partisan lines (with the notable exception of Sen. Mitt Romney [R-UT] voting to convict on article I). And moments after the adjournment, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace argued, essentially, that what didn’t kill the president has made him stronger.

Speaking during the conclusion of Fox’s trial coverage, Wallace cited the recent Gallup approval poll which had the president at 49 percent, in addition to his bipartisan trade deals, as evidence Trump’s standing has improved.

“I think you’d have to say that Donald Trump is better off now than he was when the impeachment process began,” Wallace said. “He’s had a number of bipartisan successes on trade deals, the economy is rolling along. The Gallup poll just came out. It’s the highest he’s had in this presidency, 49 percent.

Wallace did note, though, that Donald Trump’s America remains a “bitterly divided nation.” He saluted Majority Leaders Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for closing out the proceedings in subdued by thanking various personnel who assisted. The anchor compared the Senate’s actions with those of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripping up a copy of the president’s State of the Union on Tuesday night.

“Everybody acted gracefully and graciously,” Wallace said. “And it was such a contrast to what we saw last night in the State of the Union address. And you do hope exactly as you say, for some peace, and quiet, and regular order. Even newsmen, I think are hoping for that.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

