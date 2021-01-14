Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt railed against the second impeachment of Donald Trump by claiming it has everything to do with Democrats’ hatred for the president and nothing to do with him inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol.

As Fox & Friends discussed the vote by the House of Representatives to impeach Trump for incitement of insurrection, Earhardt grumbled that critics “have hated this president since day one,” and “they got their wish twice” for a chance to remove him. She went on by complaining that this adds to the fact that Trump will be out of office in a week anyway once President-Elect Joe Biden takes office.

“He’s impeached. They won. Seven days until he’s out,” she said. “Even if you don’t like him, he lost the election. He’s out. Isn’t that enough?”

Steve Doocy explained that with the timing of the impeachment, the effort is being undertaken so Trump would never be able to hold public office ever again. Even then, he asked “what’s the point” since Trump will be “removed” in a week.

Somehow in that conversation, there was no addressing Trump and his allies spreading false claims for months that the election was “stolen” from him. They also said nothing of the president pressuring others to do his bidding to overturn the election, nor him calling on his supporters to descend on the Capitol as Congress was about to certify his defeat.

Watch above, via Fox News.

