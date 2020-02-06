Fox’s Kilmeade Accuses Pelosi of Saying Trump Was ‘On Drugs’ at SOTU; She’s ‘Emotionally Losing It’

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade tore into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for unloading on President Donald Trump ahead of his White House impeachment victory speech.

In her weekly press conference, Speaker Pelosi defended her conduct at the State of the Union, blasted Trump’s “manifesto of mistruths,” and went on an all-out tangent against the president.

As Pelosi recalled how Trump declined to shake her hand this week, she called it “an act of kindness because he looked to me like he was a little sedated…He didn’t want to shake hands, that meant nothing to me. It had nothing to do with my tearing [of his speech].”

Kilmeade reacted to Pelosi’s performance — as the #OneLuckyGuy on Outnumbered — and he didn’t like it…Not one bit.

“When you saw the Speaker of the House just basically said the president was on drugs. ‘He came up to me, I put my hand out, I was going to rip the script up anyway, but I felt bad for him because he looks sedated like he did last year.’ Have you ever remembered the Speaker of the House accusing the president of being on drugs before?”

As Outnumbered continued their pre-speech coverage, Kilmeade also had a few thoughts when Harris Faulkner said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “felt sorry for” Pelosi because of her political maneuvering. That led to this uncomfortable exchange.

Kilmeade: “I will bring something else up. Compare Mitch McConnell — you could say the worst thing to Mitch McConnell, it doesn’t phase him. Everyone makes fun of him, he keeps his eye on the objective. Nancy Pelosi is letting the emotion getting the best of her. I don’t want to get into gender, it has nothing to do with gender…” Faulkner: “No. Please don’t.” Kilmeade: “I’m not getting in gender, but she’s emotionally losing it.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]