Fox’s Pete Hegseth on Trump: ‘This Guy Has the Thickest Skin’

According to reporting from Mediaite’s Aidan McLaughlin, some higher-ups at Fox News believe that Fox & Friends weekend host Pete Hegseth is “openly campaigning” for a job in the White House. That belief is almost certain to be strengthened after Hegseth’s latest laughably absurd claim — this one dealing with President Donald Trump‘s handling of the investigations against him.

Speaking on Fox & Friends Monday, Hegseth — with an apparent straight face — said this:

“It’s interesting you hear the narrative from the left that they’re getting under his skin. I think it’s opposite. This guy has the thickest skin considering the investigations and the resistance he’s been under.”

Nary a morning goes by, of course, without the president complaining about something or someone on Twitter. Yet Hegseth purports that Trump has “the thickest skin.”

Hegseth’s colleague, Jedidiah Bila, agreed.

“If I were President Trump, I would be far more infuriated than what I’ve seen him from him,” Bila said. “They’re lucky I’m not in the White House right now.”

