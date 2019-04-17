From ‘Sleepy Joe’ to ‘The Mayor From Indiana,’ Trump Breaks Down Possible 2020 Rivals: Bernie May Have the ‘Most Spirit’

If a new interview is any indication, President Donald Trump will not be a silent observer in the 2020 Democratic primary race.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s The David Webb Show on Wednesday, Trump handicapped the Democratic field.

“It could be Bernie [Sanders], and it could be [Joe] Biden,” Trump said — weighing in on who he believes might ultimately emerge from the pack. “And I think Sleepy Joe’s going to have a hard time. He’s, you know, one percent Joe. I don’t think he’s going to make it and I don’t, I don’t know that Bernie – it may be Bernie has the most spirit over there right now.”

Trump also offered some of his first comments about South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg — who has surged in the polls in recent weeks to become one of the front-runners.

“Could be the mayor from Indiana,” Trump said. “I think I’d like running against him, too. But it’ll be interesting to see it unfold.”

Listen above, via SiriusXM’s Patriot channel 125.

