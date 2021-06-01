An upcoming book on the 2020 election claims that Fox News host Sean Hannity wrote a campaign ad for former President Donald Trump, and it aired exclusively on his show.

Wall Street Journal Senior White House reporter Mike Bender has a book out in August titled Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story Of How Trump Lost. Punchbowl News reports that the book will provide insights into Trump and his entourage during the 2020 election, not the least of which is the reporting that Hannity actively helped the Trump campaign… with mixed results.

According to Bender, Hannity wrote an ad for the Trump campaign that called Joe Biden a “forty-seven-year swamp creature” who had “accomplished nothing” in his entire political career, and supported a “radical, socialist Green New Deal.”

The Trump campaign reportedly paid $1.5 million to make the ad and air it on Hannity’s show, though internal communications suggest that they thought it had little-to-no value, and they didn’t run it anywhere else.

From the excerpt, via Punchbowl:

Multiple internal campaign emails referred to the spot simply as ‘Hannity.’ Another referred to it as the ‘Hannity-written’ spot. ‘POTUS has not yet approved, but Hannity has,’ read one email. ‘Hannity said this is our best spot yet,’ another campaign aide wrote…Inside the campaign, the spot was mocked mercilessly—mostly because of the dramatic, over-the-top language and a message that seemed to value quantity over quality.

Bender interviewed Trump at Mar-a-Lago multiple times while writing his book, and the former president didn’t deny that Hannity wrote the ad. The Fox host, however, profusely denied to Bender that he wrote it.

“The world knows that Sean Hannity supports Donald Trump,” Hannity said. “But my involvement specifically in the campaign — no. I was not involved that much. Anybody who said that is full of sh*t.”

Hannity’s support for Trump is hardly a surprise, though this alleged collaboration with the Trump team wouldn’t be the first time that he campaigned for the former president. During the 2016 campaign, Hannity endorsed Trump in one of his campaign videos. And in 2018, Hannity and fellow Fox opinion host Jeanine Pirro got on stage with Trump as he was holding a rally. Both incidents drew reprimands from Fox, given the network’s ban on hosts participating in political events.

