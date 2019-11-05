The conclusion of pretty much the entire legal community is that every time he opens his mouth, Rudy Giuliani seems to make things worse for his client — President Donald Trump. But, regardless, one of the president’s sons is giving the former New York mayor a vote of confidence.

Appearing on CBS This Morning, Donald Trump Jr. offered an endorsement of Giuliani’s work representing his father.

“I think in his role — he’s outside of government that way — but in his role, I think he’s doing a good job,” Don Jr. said.

CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King followed up by noting that Giuliani “seems to be creating more problems for the Trump administration.”

But Don Jr. doesn’t see it that way.

“My father’s a fighter, right? And so’s Rudy,” he said. “I think the reality is this — my father has shown Republicans it’s okay to fight back. We’ve turned the other cheek as conservatives for 50 years. And all it’s done is allowed us to cede ground. We have to fight back the same way the Democrats fight. And I think my father does that. And I think that creates a lot of controversy because people aren’t used to it.”

Watch above, via CBS.

