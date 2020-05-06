This week President Donald Trump lashed out at the Lincoln Project and people involved with the group like George Conway — husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway — over a new ad blasting his leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Mourning in America’ ad received a lot of attention, especially after the president’s tweeting, and now Conway has responded in an op-ed saying Trump’s response says a lot about his character and state of mind.

After reviewing the president’s “deranged” attacks, Conway writes in the Washington Post, “Trump’s narcissism deadens any ability he might otherwise have had to carry out the duties of a president in the manner the Constitution requires. He’s so self-obsessed, he can only act for himself, not for the nation. It’s why he was impeached, and why he should have been removed from office.”

He said that Trump lashed out the way he does because “he fears the truth” and people seeing who he is beyond the “false image of himself” he’s created:

Trump’s lying, his self-regard, his self-soothing, his lack of empathy, his narcissistic rage, his contempt for norms, rules, laws, facts and simple truths — have all come home to roost. Now he sees his poll numbers fall accordingly, and lashes out with ever-increasing anger. For deep in his psyche he knows the truth. Because he fears being revealed as a fake or deranged, he’ll call others fake or deranged. Because he fears losing, he’ll call them losers instead. And while Trump’s mind roils in rage, too many Americans are losing their lives. That’s the losing that matters, to everyone but him.

Earlier this week, after the president went on a tear on Twitter, Conway said, “So I have an idea for another ad. Orangeface isn’t gonna like it.”

