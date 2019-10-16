comScore

George Conway Lets Loose: Are We Ready for a ‘Full National Conversation’ on Trump’s ‘Diseased Mental State’?

By Josh FeldmanOct 16th, 2019, 6:16 pm
George Conway Unleashes on Trump in Twitter Thread

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

George Conway has previously teed off on President Donald Trump‘s mental health, and between today’s explosive White House meeting and the letter he sent to the president of Turkey, he raised the issue again.

Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, said earlier this afternoon the media should be asking if Trump’s “disordered mind [is] spiraling into psychosis.”

After the release of the “Don’t be a fool!” Erdogan letter, Conway went off calling Trump “deranged” and blasting his “diseased mental state.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: