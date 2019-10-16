George Conway has previously teed off on President Donald Trump‘s mental health, and between today’s explosive White House meeting and the letter he sent to the president of Turkey, he raised the issue again.

Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, said earlier this afternoon the media should be asking if Trump’s “disordered mind [is] spiraling into psychosis.”

The media and the political establishment need to start asking the question: Is @realDonaldTrump’s disordered mind spiraling into psychosis? Has it already? — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 16, 2019

After the release of the “Don’t be a fool!” Erdogan letter, Conway went off calling Trump “deranged” and blasting his “diseased mental state.”

Half the world is laughing, the other half terrified, that we have a deranged fool as a president and seem unable to do anything about it. https://t.co/0aWCOQI3O1 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 16, 2019

.@theOnion might as well shut down, because it can’t do better than this. https://t.co/U3OMKEfAbh — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 16, 2019

Are we ready yet to have a full national conversation about the diseased mental state of the president of the United States? — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 16, 2019

The possibility that he’s suffering from dementia—on top of his narcissistic sociopathy and concomitant delusional thinking—ups the ante. We can’t pretend these aren’t issues any longer. https://t.co/yNrd2GseHU — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 16, 2019

We can do more than pray. Discuss, and act. https://t.co/nqdbkiPDQl — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 16, 2019

But it’s beyond politics now. @realDonaldTrump’s Syria debacle, and his impeachable acts both regarding Ukraine and in obstructing Mueller, all stem from his severe personality disturbances. And his mental state is clearly getting worse at a frightening rate. https://t.co/5pxIPklWKx — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 16, 2019

The words of a delusional narcissistic sociopath. https://t.co/DppcBN4Vxl — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 16, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]