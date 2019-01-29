George Conway Roasts Trump: ‘Your Stupidity Knows No Bounds’

George Conway, lawyer and husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, tore into President Donald Trump on Tuesday over his criticism of a former aide.

Trump unleashed on Cliff Sims — the former White House staffer whose tell-all book about the administration just dropped — in a tweet Tuesday.

“A low level staffer that I hardly knew named Cliff Sims wrote yet another boring book based on made up stories and fiction,” Trump wrote. “He pretended to be an insider when in fact he was nothing more than a gofer. He signed a non-disclosure agreement. He is a mess!”

Conway replied to Trump’s tweet with a simple but scathing one-liner: “Your stupidity knows no bounds.”

Publicity aside, Sims might have also earned himself a lawsuit for his expose. Trump campaign COO Michael Glassner said on Tuesday that Sims violated his non-disclosure agreement with the book and his media appearances, and that the campaign is planning to sue.

