George Conway Throws Down With Geraldo Rivera in Twitter Spat: ‘Better to Be a Punk Than a Hack’

By Josh FeldmanJun 24th, 2020, 5:00 pm

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

George Conway and Geraldo Rivera got into a heated Twitter back-and-forth over President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, in response to Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale slamming Joe Biden for holding no press conferences in weeks, Conway — husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway — fired back bringing up the president’s comments about coronavirus.

“It’s been 118 days since @realDonaldTrump said covid-19 cases “would go down to zero,” 61 days since he suggested doctors inject household cleaning solutions into people, 3 days since he said he slowed down testing, and 6 hours since he said he wasn’t kidding about that,” he tweeted.

Rivera fired back accusing “punk” Conway of “rooting for the fucking virus”:

They continued into Wednesday afternoon with Conway tweeting “it’s better to be a punk than a hack”:

