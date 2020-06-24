George Conway and Geraldo Rivera got into a heated Twitter back-and-forth over President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, in response to Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale slamming Joe Biden for holding no press conferences in weeks, Conway — husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway — fired back bringing up the president’s comments about coronavirus.

“It’s been 118 days since @realDonaldTrump said covid-19 cases “would go down to zero,” 61 days since he suggested doctors inject household cleaning solutions into people, 3 days since he said he slowed down testing, and 6 hours since he said he wasn’t kidding about that,” he tweeted.

It’s been 118 days since @realDonaldTrump said covid-19 cases “would go down to zero,” 61 days since he suggested doctors inject household cleaning solutions into people, 3 days since he said he slowed down testing, and 6 hours since he said he wasn’t kidding about that. https://t.co/QTPlD1qNyu — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 23, 2020

Rivera fired back accusing “punk” Conway of “rooting for the fucking virus”:

George Conway is a punk. He is rooting for the fucking virus https://t.co/hPjMnVfJO7 — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 24, 2020

They continued into Wednesday afternoon with Conway tweeting “it’s better to be a punk than a hack”:

This is rooting for the virus? I guess it’s better to be a punk than a hack, then. https://t.co/kdNiApp0QG — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 24, 2020

This is my 50th year on television hacking. You’re still a punk — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 24, 2020

Don’t we all wish we could be as clever, articulate, and thoughtful as @GeraldoRivera? So impressive! https://t.co/wOvHBxpfJA — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 24, 2020

