Geraldo Rivera has long defended President Donald Trump, but recently he’s expressed public disappointment with the president for “invoking the language of racism and xenophobia.”

Today Rivera again called out Trump for his tweets blasting CNN’s Don Lemon.

Lemon asked questions at the Democratic debate regarding Trump’s bigotry and divisiveness, and the president shot back today saying he is the “least racist person” and calling Lemon “dumb” and “stupid”:

CNN’s Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television, insinuated last night while asking a debate “question” that I was a racist, when in fact I am “the least racist person in the world.” Perhaps someone should explain to Don that he is supposed to be neutral, unbiased & fair,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2019

….or is he too dumb (stupid} to understand that. No wonder CNN’s ratings (MSNBC’s also) have gone down the tubes – and will stay there until they bring credibility back to the newsroom. Don’t hold your breath! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2019

Rivera defended Lemon and tweeted that while he may be “Trump-hating,” the president is “slandering him” with language that shows he “wants to provoke the enmity of black folks.”

My friend @donlemon is extremely, (perhaps too aggressively) Trump-hating; but Don L. is neither “dumb” nor “stupid.” @realDonaldTrump slandering him using same coarse language he used to slam #MaxineWaters= more evidence Trump wants to provoke the enmity of black folks. Bad Sad — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 31, 2019

