Geraldo Rivera: Don Lemon May Be ‘Trump-Hating,’ But POTUS Is ‘Slandering Him’ With Twitter Attack

By Josh FeldmanJul 31st, 2019, 6:13 pm

Geraldo Rivera has long defended President Donald Trump, but recently he’s expressed public disappointment with the president for “invoking the language of racism and xenophobia.”

Today Rivera again called out Trump for his tweets blasting CNN’s Don Lemon.

Lemon asked questions at the Democratic debate regarding Trump’s bigotry and divisiveness, and the president shot back today saying he is the “least racist person” and calling Lemon “dumb” and “stupid”:

Rivera defended Lemon and tweeted that while he may be “Trump-hating,” the president is “slandering him” with language that shows he “wants to provoke the enmity of black folks.”

