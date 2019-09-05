Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera today complained about media coverage of President Donald Trump’s continued doubling down on his controversial assertion that Hurricane Dorian was going to hit Alabama.

“In terms of the storm hitting Alabama and then earlier in the week the president saying he probably never even heard of a Cat-5 storm, this is all clear to me, what is happening is that this president gets the worst press of any president in the history of the republic,” Rivera told Fox & Friends Thursday morning.

“Everything he says and does is cross-checked and scrutinized to reveal him to be stupid, uninformed, or a liar,” Rivera said. “It is very frustrating to see how other news networks obsessed about any misstep or misstatement the president, even to the exclusion of doing important reporting on this big natural disaster”

Trump has continued to claim he was correct saying that Dorian could likely to hit Alabama, though the storm is currently hammering the coast of the Carolinas. Trump showed off a map that was apparently doctored with a marker to support his claim during a presser yesterday.

“I think that the president really gets unfortunately and unfairly mugged by the media in a way that is beyond, beyond peril, beyond compare,” Rivera said.

He then went on to argue that Trump was right to divert funding from Defense Department projects to his border wall project, saying “there is a lot of waste, fraud, abuse and all the rest of it” in certain military projects.

Watch above, via Fox News.

