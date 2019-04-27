comScore

Glenn Greenwald Knocks Bill Maher Over Anger at Mueller: Upset He Didn’t ‘Abuse His Power’

By Josh FeldmanApr 27th, 2019, 2:03 pm

Glenn Greenwald knocked Bill Maher over his anger at Robert Mueller last night.

Maher was stunned that after everything Mueller laid out in his report, he concluded his investigation without indicting President Donald Trump or even making a recommendation on obstruction.

“Bob, your trail of bread crumbs isn’t good enough,” Maher said.

Greenwald––who’s been highly critical of the media’s Russia coverage and has called on outlets like CNN and MSNBC to do some self-reflecting––said today Maher’s angry with Mueller because he didn’t “abuse his power” to take down Trump, and because of that it’s okay to “impugn the integrity of this Great American Patriot”:

