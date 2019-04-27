Glenn Greenwald Knocks Bill Maher Over Anger at Mueller: Upset He Didn’t ‘Abuse His Power’

Glenn Greenwald knocked Bill Maher over his anger at Robert Mueller last night.

Maher was stunned that after everything Mueller laid out in his report, he concluded his investigation without indicting President Donald Trump or even making a recommendation on obstruction.

“Bob, your trail of bread crumbs isn’t good enough,” Maher said.

Greenwald––who’s been highly critical of the media’s Russia coverage and has called on outlets like CNN and MSNBC to do some self-reflecting––said today Maher’s angry with Mueller because he didn’t “abuse his power” to take down Trump, and because of that it’s okay to “impugn the integrity of this Great American Patriot”:

Bill Maher is extremely angry and disgusted with Robert Mueller – for following the law and cowardly refusing to abuse his power, and thus failing to destroy the Bad Man. At least Maher is honest about what he was hoping for & the lawlessness & lying he wanted to achieve it: pic.twitter.com/IuqLinwKrn — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 27, 2019

Maher's full attack on what he regards as Mueller's cowardice and ineptitude can be seen here. I guess it's now OK again to impugn the integrity of this Great American Patriot Who Served His Country: https://t.co/RInfutLnCQ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 27, 2019

[image via screengrab]

