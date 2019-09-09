President Donald Trump held a rally in North Carolina tonight for Dan Bishop, the Republican running in the special election tomorrow. And when it was Bishop’s turn to speak, he went on a very Trump-like tear against the Democrats and the media.

Bishop started out by saying “we’re not tired of winning” and declared, “We’ve all watched as the Democratic party — the socialist Democrat party — seeks the president’s destruction every day.”

He pointed at the members of the press in attendance as he blasted the “dishonest media” for being the media’s “handmaidens” and allies.

Bishop stopped his speech at one point when someone in the crowd had a medical emergency. He and Trump stood on stage while the rally attendee was being tended to. Before moving on, Bishop said they should all say a prayer.

He went on to praise Trump as a “great fighter” facing long odds, again swiping at “the socialist Democrats, the fake media.”

Bishop even said, “The 9th district is going to send a congressman with backbone who can stand up to the smears and the lies of the lying fake news media and support the President of the United States as he keeps America great!”

You can watch Bishop’s remarks above, via C-SPAN.

