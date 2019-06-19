Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel claimed President Donald Trump broke fundraising records on Tuesday night after launching his 2020 re-election campaign.

“Donald Trump has raised a record breaking $24.8M in less than 24 hours for his re-election,” McDaniel said in a tweet. “The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen!”

@realDonaldTrump has raised a record breaking $24.8M in less than 24 hours for his re-election. The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen! #trump2020 #KeepAmericaGreat — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 19, 2019

ABC News reporter Will Steakin elaborated on how the fundraising played out.

This is a combined haul by the campaign and Trump Victory, the joint fundraising arm for the campaign and RNC, a Trump campaign official tells @ABC News Breakdown:

Trump campaign: 14M (and change)

Trump Victory: 10M (and change) 24.8M in 24 hrs (more than any Dem raised in Q1) https://t.co/WuDbUNTAGi — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) June 19, 2019

Washington Examiner quoted Trump 2020 memos in an article saying the campaign wanted to raise $7 million yesterday in order to surpass the initial fundraising numbers of his Democratic challengers. While Trump is still lagging behind his challengers in several public polls, Fox News recently reported that his supposed $24.8 million haul comes after the RNC and their affiliates accumulated around $82 million in their second quarter for his war chest.

