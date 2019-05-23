Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), the GOP leader in the House of Representatives, called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and decried her remarks about a “cover up” involving President Donald Trump.

“If we are serious about solving problems, I think the actions of the speaker were irresponsible,” McCarthy said.

“You’ve had scheduled for a number of weeks a follow-up meeting with the president to talk about infrastructure,” McCarthy noted. “But what do you do right before that meeting? You schedule a special conference of the majority to talk about impeachment.

McCarthy also criticized Pelosi’s Wednesday news conference where she accused the president of participating in a cover up.

“The same day, the speaker questioned all Republicans oath to the Constitution,” McCarthy said. “This is irresponsible, this is not a way to govern.”

“The speaker and I will disagree philosophically, but I would never question her oath,” he continued.

McCarthy called upon members of Congress to cancel their weekend and finish supplemental disaster legislation.

“We should show the American public we can govern, we shouldn’t be leaving this weekend,” McCarthy said.

Watch above, via C-SPAN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com