House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy warmly praised President Donald Trump’s meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, calling the meeting an example of “the art of the deal.”

McCarthy called into Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo to speak effusively about the meeting where Trump met with the leader as he continues to work toward a deal with North Korea.

“This is the correct way, even those who dislike the president are going to have to give him credit. This is what he said when he talked about the art of the deal. This could make America and the world fundamentally different for the next century,” the California Republican said.

McCarthy compared Trump meeting with Kim Jong Un to Ronald Reagan meeting with the Soviet Union, criticizing previous administrations.

Nothing will happen in short-term but where were we four years ago? Where we Obama and Clinton Administration or the Bush Administration? We started this will people criticizing the president when he called him ‘Rocket Man’ but he brought them to the table,” McCarthy told Bartiromo.

“When we look back in history, this will be the moment. The moment that turned the tables just like in Iceland with Reagan walking away from [Mikhail] Gorbachev,” he continued.

