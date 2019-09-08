A Republican congressman criticized President Donald Trump’s cancelled plan to host the Taliban at Camp David, telling CNN he doesn’t want them in the country.

“As we head into the anniversary of 9/11, I do not ever want to see these terrorists step foot on the United States soil. Period, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) said.

Waltz spoke with CNN anchor Fredricka Whitfield Saturday, where he denounced the idea of engaging in peace talks with the Taliban at this point.

“I can understand the president’s frustration. Heck, the American people’s frustration. This war has been long, hard and costly,” Waltz said. “But that doesn’t mean that we can just walk away or just wish away these wars.”

Waltz said the Taliban “has shown zero desire for peace.”

“One of the major aspects of the deal was that the Taliban assured us that they would stop Afghanistan from being used by Al-Qaeda, ISIS and others to launch attacks on the West,” he continued. “Even if you buy into those assurances, which I don’t, I don’t think they have the military capability to keep Al-Qaeda from using Afghanistan as a base.”

“I’m urging the president to walk away from this deal as it stands,” Waltz said.

When Whitfield asked if he was criticizing the administration even talking with the Taliban, Waltz said “my issue is with the terms of the deal as we understand them now. I don’t think we are getting hardly anything in exchange for withdrawing our forces.”

Watch above, via CNN.

