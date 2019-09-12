A Republican congressman apparently fed up with the House Democrats posturing on potentially impeaching President Donald Trump flat out dared his colleagues to just vote on the matter.

“Resolve that the House authorizes the Judiciary Committee to conduct an inquiry into the impeachment of the president. It’s that simple. I dare you to do it. In fact, I double dog dare you to do it,” Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) said.

McClintock spoke during a hearing that voted on establishing rules for an impeachment inquiry into Trump. The hearing did not address actually opening an impeachment inquiry.

“If the majority wants to exercise the House’s power of impeachment, all you got to do is ask the House to do so. All you have to do is ask the House that it direct and authorize this committee to conduct an impeachment inquiry. That’s all you have to do,” McClintock continued during the hearing.

“In the 206 years that this committee has sat, it has never conducted an impeachment proceeding without first being authorized to do so by a vote of the full House,” he said. “Committees can’t freelance.”

The vote establishing rules for an impeachment inquiry passed on party lines.

Watch above, via C-SPAN

