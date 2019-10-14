There’s been a great deal of outrage from Republicans over the atrocities taking place in Syria, with some being more critical of President Donald Trump than others for what’s unfolded in the past few days, particularly the U.S. abandoning Kurdish allies in the region.

Congressman Adam Kinzinger in particular blasted the president on Sunday for his “weak” decision, saying, “The Kurds found out on Twitter, for goodness sakes! We have left them to the wolves!”

This morning Trump defended his decision again, tweeting, “Do people really think we should go to war with NATO Member Turkey? Never ending wars will end!”

….Kurds may be releasing some to get us involved. Easily recaptured by Turkey or European Nations from where many came, but they should move quickly. Big sanctions on Turkey coming! Do people really think we should go to war with NATO Member Turkey? Never ending wars will end! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

In response to Trump’s tweets, a stunned Kinzinger tweeted, “I just…. i mean…. what?”

I just…. i mean…. what? @realDonaldTrump I thought you were going to defeat ISIS, that is why people voted for you. What changed? This is weakness. America is far more honorable than this. https://t.co/N5IqSKqSTC — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) October 14, 2019

“I thought you were going to defeat ISIS, that is why people voted for you. What changed? This is weakness. America is far more honorable than this,” Kinzinger added.

