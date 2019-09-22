Republican Sen. Pat Toomey said it was “not appropriate” if President Donald Trump asked Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, but added he’d need to learn more before making a judgement.

The Pennsylvania senator was speaking with Chuck Todd on Meet the Press Sunday, where Todd asked about the growing controversy surrounding Trump calling the Ukrainian president about political rival Biden.

Trump has denied reports he tried to pressure Ukrainian officials to investigate Biden’s son.

“Look, it is not appropriate for any candidate for federal office, certainly, including a sitting president, to ask for assistance from a foreign country. That’s not appropriate, but I don’t know that’s what happened there,” Toomey said.

Toomey also said that he didn’t know what was the substance of Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president.

“I mean, at this point, we don’t know anything. We’re getting a bunch of leaked rumors and that’s all we have,” he said. “There might be a reasonable explanation for this, and there might be a troublesome one, and we should understand why that happened.”

“So you do think Congress should be looking into this in any way, shape, or form at some point that this is their job to figure out — I mean, you guys appropriated the money. I would assume you would want to figure out why it was delayed and why Rudy Giuliani may or may not have been involved with it,” Todd asked.

I certainly would want to know whether the law was followed, whether the president was exercising the discretion he has,” Toomey said. “I don’t know the elements of Rudy Giuliani. He’s not part of this administration, but we certainly should understand how the funds that have been appropriated end up getting delivered.”

