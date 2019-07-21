CNN anchor Dana Bash repeatedly pressed Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on his response to President Donald Trump’s attacks on progressive congresswomen.

Bash was filing in for Jake Tapper on State of the Union Sunday, asking Johnson about Trump’s tweets continuing this morning to attack Democratic Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

Johnson demured answering the president directly, saying “I find it unfortunate so many parts of our public debate are getting stuck inside a racial framework when what I would like to see is us moving toward that color-blind society.”

“I was hoping when President Obama was elected, it would go a long way to healing the racial divide,” Johnson said.

“How is the president doing practicing what you just preached?” Bash asked.

Johnson again deflected, saying ” would like to see everybody tone down the rhetoric… I prefer we start to talk about these enormous challenges..”

He eventually offered his thoughts on the president’s morning tweetstorm.

“I mean, that’s his opinion. I don’t agree with it,” Johnson said.

Watch above, via CNN.

