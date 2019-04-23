Hannity: Trump Shouldn’t Lift a Finger to Help ‘Crybabies’ in Congress Continue ‘Fishing Expedition’

Fox News’ Sean Hannity tonight covered the news of President Donald Trump saying he doesn’t think aides should be speaking to Congress, and he pretty much agreed.

Hannity spoke with Herman Cain, after withdrawing from consideration for the Fed board, and said Trump has been plenty cooperative and “never fired Mueller” or Rosenstein.

And now that Congress is issuing subpoenas and requesting information, Hannity doesn’t think Trump should bother helping them in any way:

“Now they want to just go on a fishing expedition. You know what? Enough. I don’t think the president should lift a finger to help those people that won’t lift a finger to help the country or serve their constituents. They’ve done the investigating, they lost. They’re a bunch of crybabies, it’s like election 2016 all over again.”

Cain agreed and added, “For them to say they want to be able to interrogate aides is absolutely ridiculous. But this fits in with all of the other radical, impractical ideas. In this particular case, I would suggest that the president just simply say no. And there isn’t anything they can do about it.”

