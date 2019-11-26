‘He Knows Absolutely Nothing’: New Report Details Obama’s First Reaction to Meeting Trump in Oval Office
In the three years since it has taken place, little reporting has gotten out about the awkward 2016 White House meeting between President Barack Obama and then-President elect Donald Trump — particularly from the Obama perspective. But now, a new feature is offering a window into the 44th president’s thinking — and it is not flattering to his successor.
According to Politico, Obama gave a scathing review of Trump to a visitor who spoke with Obama immediately after the meeting.
“He knows absolutely nothing,” Obama told the visitor.
According to the report, Obama — despite the tension between the two men during the campaign — was hoping to be a sounding board of sorts for Trump. But Trump continued attacking Obama while in office, making clear he wouldn’t seek Obama’s help.
“He wanted to be a resource,” Kevin Lewis, Obama’s first post-presidential press secretary, told Politico. “What we didn’t expect at the level that it was done were the attacks.”
