In the three years since it has taken place, little reporting has gotten out about the awkward 2016 White House meeting between President Barack Obama and then-President elect Donald Trump — particularly from the Obama perspective. But now, a new feature is offering a window into the 44th president’s thinking — and it is not flattering to his successor.

According to Politico, Obama gave a scathing review of Trump to a visitor who spoke with Obama immediately after the meeting.

“He knows absolutely nothing,” Obama told the visitor.

According to the report, Obama — despite the tension between the two men during the campaign — was hoping to be a sounding board of sorts for Trump. But Trump continued attacking Obama while in office, making clear he wouldn’t seek Obama’s help.

“He wanted to be a resource,” Kevin Lewis, Obama’s first post-presidential press secretary, told Politico. “What we didn’t expect at the level that it was done were the attacks.”

