Seven Senate Republicans voted to convict former President Donald Trump at his second impeachment trial on Saturday. Those senators were not enough to convict Trump, who was charged with incitement to insurrection in the January attack by his supporters on the Capitol.

The president was therefore acquitted on Saturday, with a final vote count was 57 guilty, 43 not guilty. Despite that, the number of Republicans to vote for conviction was considerable. Those Republicans are:

Lisa Murkowski of Alaska

Murkowski, who is up for re-election in 2022, has been an intense critic of Trump’s role in the events of January 6.

“I don’t see how after the American public sees the whole story laid out here… how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency,” Murkowski told reporters this week.

Bill Cassidy of Louisiana

Cassidy, before Trump’s lawyers presented their defense, said he wanted an explanation as to what the president was doing during the attack, given his apparent failure to act. The Trump defense declined to answer when asked that question at the trial

“Our Constitution and our country is more important than any one person,” Cassidy said in a statement. “I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty.”

Richard Burr of North Carolina

“As I said on January 6th, the President bears responsibility for these tragic events. The evidence is compelling that President Trump is guilty of inciting an insurrection against a coequal branch of government and that the charge rises to the level of high Crimes and Misdemeanors. Therefore, I have voted to convict,” Burr said in a statement. “I do not make this decision lightly, but I believe it is necessary.

Susan Collins of Maine

Collins, who acquitted Bill Clinton and Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial, voted to convict Trump. She previously said he was responsible for the Capitol attack.

Ben Sasse of Nebraska

Sasse issued a lengthy statement explaining his vote, accusing Trump of lying about the 2020 election, and blaming the Capitol attack on that lie.

Mitt Romney of Utah

“President Trump is guilty of the charge made by the House of Representatives,” Romney said in a statement.

Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania

Toomey called on Trump to resign after the Capitol attack last month.

“The best way for our country,” Toomey said, is “for the president to resign and go away as soon as possible. I acknowledge that may not be likely, but that would be best.”

