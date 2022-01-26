For months now, former President Donald Trump has coyly hinted at his plans for 2024. But a new video making the rounds on social media shows him being more declarative than he has been to date.

In a clip posted to Instagram, the former president was filmed out on the links with several golfing companions. As Trump stepped up to the tee, one of his playing partners introduced him by saying, “First on tee, 45th President of the United States…”

Trump then interrupted his playing partner.

“Forty-fifth and 47th,” he said.

“Yes,” the playing competitor said. “I love that.”

Should Trump follow through with a run, there is new polling out which indicates he would have a serious chance to prevail in a general election matchup with President Joe Biden. A Politico/Morning Consult survey out Wednesday puts Biden just one point ahead of his predecessor, 45-44.

Watch above, via Instagram.

