Hillary Clinton‘s been back in the news cycle in recent weeks, talking about her 2016 regrets, weighing in on Trump scandals, and most recently suggesting Russians are “grooming” Tulsi Gabbard for a third party campaign.

Now she’s mocking President Donald Trump‘s letter to the president of Turkey released last week.

The letter was heavily ridiculed last week, withy some initially wondering if it was a hoax of some kind.

Clinton this afternoon shared a mock letter from JFK to Khrushchev, that starts with “Don’t be a dick, ok?” and ends with “You’re really busting my nuts here. Give you a jingle later.”

Found in the archives… pic.twitter.com/iFFeqloYHM — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 20, 2019

UPDATE — 5:03 pm ET: If you were wondering whether the parody was made by someone on Clinton’s team, it actually came from a Jimmy Kimmel bit mocking Trump’s letter last week:

